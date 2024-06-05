Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Blake Grimwood, left, the Process, Repair, Operations and Critical Tooling section chief at the Oklahoma City Air Logistic Complex, briefs Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Roberto I. Guerrero, right, on the capabilities and initiatives of the OC-ALC’s PROACT section during Guerrero’s visit to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 22. Guerrero, a member of the Senior Executive Service, visited Tinker to receive program review and updates of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

