Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker [Image 2 of 5]

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A tour group walks into the production floor of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex during a visit by Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Roberto I. Guerrero to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 22. Guerrero, a member of the Senior Executive Service, visited Tinker to receive program review and updates of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 09:29
    Photo ID: 8454556
    VIRIN: 240522-F-EX228-1007
    Resolution: 3557x2541
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker [Image 5 of 5], by Carter Denton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    OC-ALC
    AFLCMC
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT