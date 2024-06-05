Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Michael Ader, center, deputy director of the 544th Propulsion Maintenance Squadron, briefs Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Roberto I. Guerrero on F119 aircraft engine Maintenance Repair and Overhaul during Guerrero’s visit to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 22. Guerrero, a member of the Senior Executive Service, visited Tinker to receive program review and updates of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

