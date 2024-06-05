Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Visits Tinker

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Edith Clemons, left, a protocol officer for the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, gives a mission overview of the OC-ALC to a group of visitors during a visit by Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy Roberto I. Guerrero to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 22. Guerrero, a member of the Senior Executive Service, visited Tinker to receive program review and updates of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Propulsion Directorate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US