Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, speaks with U.S. Army Col. Frankie Cochiaosue, 733d Mission Support Group commander, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. The 733d MSG provides garrison support in crisis and emergency management, Rapid Port Opening Element support, and exercise development to sustain Soldiers and customers in support of the JBLE mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

