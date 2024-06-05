Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE [Image 3 of 6]

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, observes the cockpit of a 128th Aviation Brigade’s helicopter, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Fifteenth AF prepares for and executes expeditionary tasks, commanding 13 wings and three units in the U.S., ensuring the readiness of 800 aircraft and over 47,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

