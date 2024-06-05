U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, observes the cockpit of a 128th Aviation Brigade’s helicopter, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Fifteenth AF prepares for and executes expeditionary tasks, commanding 13 wings and three units in the U.S., ensuring the readiness of 800 aircraft and over 47,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:58 Photo ID: 8454531 VIRIN: 240604-F-PG418-1045 Resolution: 5148x3443 Size: 11.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.