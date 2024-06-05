U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, observes the cockpit of a 128th Aviation Brigade’s helicopter, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Fifteenth AF prepares for and executes expeditionary tasks, commanding 13 wings and three units in the U.S., ensuring the readiness of 800 aircraft and over 47,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8454531
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-PG418-1045
|Resolution:
|5148x3443
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT