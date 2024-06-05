U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, walks with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Bobinger, 362nd Training Squadron HH-60 instructor, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons visited various units, discussing the integration of the Fifteenth Air Force's lines of effort—people, mission, and culture—during his visit to ensure alignment with operations at JBLE.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8454530
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-PG418-1028
|Resolution:
|4421x2946
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikaela Smith
