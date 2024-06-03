Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, applauds after coining Tameka Robinson, 733d Mission Support Group operations specialist, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons recognized various personnel, acknowledging their contributions to maintaining high standards of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

