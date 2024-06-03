U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, applauds after coining Tameka Robinson, 733d Mission Support Group operations specialist, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons recognized various personnel, acknowledging their contributions to maintaining high standards of excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:58
|Photo ID:
|8454533
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-PG418-1386
|Resolution:
|4866x3484
|Size:
|10.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
