    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE [Image 4 of 6]

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, listens to a brief at the 128th Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. The 128th Aviation Brigade maintains a comprehensive training plan that focuses on both technical skills and physical conditioning, preparing Soldiers for various aviation maintenance roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:58
    Photo ID: 8454532
    VIRIN: 240604-F-PG418-1138
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Air Force
    DV Visit
    Maj Gen Lyons
    15th AF
    Connection and Culture

