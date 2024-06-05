Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour JBLE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, listens to a brief at the 128th Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. The 128th Aviation Brigade maintains a comprehensive training plan that focuses on both technical skills and physical conditioning, preparing Soldiers for various aviation maintenance roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

