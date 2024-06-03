52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members

Members assigned to the German Bundeswehr talk with members of the 726th Air Mobility Squadron after an appreciation ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. During the visit, members of the Bundeswehr toured multiple facilities across the installation and gained a deeper understanding of 52nd Fighter Wing and 726th AMS’ various missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

