52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cory Tash, 726th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance superintendent, center, stands with German Bundeswehr Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Angel, right, and Andre Slavic, both NATO Allied Air Command training non-commissioned officers, after an appreciation ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. Prior to the ceremony, the Bundeswehr members received a base tour where they interacted with Airmen and learned about equipment used by the 726th AMS and 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

