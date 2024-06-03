Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members [Image 3 of 7]

    52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron and German Bundeswehr pose for a group picture after an appreciation ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. Events such as the ceremony play a vital role in strengthening the connections and bonds the U.S. has built with its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 10:18
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Partnership
    Bundeswehr
    726th AMS

