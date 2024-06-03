52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members

Members assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron and German Bundeswehr pose for a group picture after an appreciation ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. Events such as the ceremony play a vital role in strengthening the connections and bonds the U.S. has built with its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE