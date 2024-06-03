52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, expresses gratitude towards German military members for their contributions during a German-American friendship day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. During the ceremony, Crofton spoke on the importance of the German-American partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Albert Morel)

