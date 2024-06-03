Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members [Image 4 of 7]

    52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cory Tash, 726th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance superintendent, delivers closing remarks to German Bundeswehr members during an appreciation ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. The ceremony was held to thank Bundeswehr members for their contributions during the most recent German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, where more than 300 U.S. military personnel participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Partnership
    Bundeswehr
    726th AMS

