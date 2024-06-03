U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cory Tash, 726th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance superintendent, delivers closing remarks to German Bundeswehr members during an appreciation ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. The ceremony was held to thank Bundeswehr members for their contributions during the most recent German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, where more than 300 U.S. military personnel participated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 10:18 Photo ID: 8451645 VIRIN: 240604-F-GY077-1144 Resolution: 5912x3941 Size: 869.78 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.