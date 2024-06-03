U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, gifts German Bundeswehr Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Angel, NATO Allied Air Command training non-commissioned officer, for his contributions during a German-American friendship day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. Seven Bundeswehr members were presented an engraved 105 mm casing as a thank you for their actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8451642
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-GY077-1075
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
