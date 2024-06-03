Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members [Image 2 of 7]

    52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, gifts German Bundeswehr Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Angel, NATO Allied Air Command training non-commissioned officer, for his contributions during a German-American friendship day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2024. Seven Bundeswehr members were presented an engraved 105 mm casing as a thank you for their actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    This work, 52nd FW and 726th AMS present tokens of appreciation to Bundeswehr members [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    Partnership
    Bundeswehr
    726th AMS

