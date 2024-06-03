Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd CES conducts DFT in Japan [Image 5 of 6]

    142nd CES conducts DFT in Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Emergency Management Airmen from the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron walk in formation during land navigation training at Tama Hills Recreation Center, Tokyo, Japan, June 4, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

