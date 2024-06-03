142nd CES conducts DFT in Japan

Dirt is removed from a formerly grassy strip on Yokota Air Base’s flight line, Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 1, 2024. A team of Civil Engineer Airmen from the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron conducted work to fill a strip with concrete to connect aprons, increasing C-130 parking capacity. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

