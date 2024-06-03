Airmen from the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron manipulate concrete during a pour on a formerly grassy strip on Yokota Air Base’s flight line, Japan, June 4, 2024. The finished product, combined with the completion of three other similar strips, will connect aprons on a taxiway to increase C-130 parking capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8450753
|VIRIN:
|240604-Z-SP755-1007
|Resolution:
|8008x5338
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd CES conducts DFT in Japan [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT