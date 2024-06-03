142nd CES conducts DFT in Japan

Airmen from the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron manipulate concrete during a pour on a formerly grassy strip on Yokota Air Base’s flight line, Japan, June 4, 2024. The finished product, combined with the completion of three other similar strips, will connect aprons on a taxiway to increase C-130 parking capability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP