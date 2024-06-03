142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Airmen, Staff Sgt. Chastilynn Tittle (right), Tech. Sgt. Shalee Meier (center), and Staff Sgt. Chad Bowen look at a map during land navigation training at Tama Hills Recreation Center, Tokyo, Japan, June 4, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8450758
|VIRIN:
|240604-Z-SP755-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, 142nd CES conducts DFT in Japan [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
