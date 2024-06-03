Airmen from the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron based out of Portland, Ore. prepare a formerly grassy strip for a concrete pour in an effort to connect aprons on a taxiway, increasing C-130 parking capacity at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 1, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8450756
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-SP755-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd CES conducts DFT in Japan [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT