240604-N-KC192-1037 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps, presents a Civilian of the Quarter Award to Carolyn Atkins, a financial management analyst with NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Atkins earned the award for actions taken during her role as a financial management analyst at NMFL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8450232
|VIRIN:
|240604-N-KC192-1037
|Resolution:
|4726x3151
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
