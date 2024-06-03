NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

240604-N-KC192-1037 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps, presents a Civilian of the Quarter Award to Carolyn Atkins, a financial management analyst with NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Atkins earned the award for actions taken during her role as a financial management analyst at NMFL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

