Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 8 of 8]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240604-N-KC192-1037 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps, presents a Civilian of the Quarter Award to Carolyn Atkins, a financial management analyst with NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Atkins earned the award for actions taken during her role as a financial management analyst at NMFL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8450232
    VIRIN: 240604-N-KC192-1037
    Resolution: 4726x3151
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call
    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Civilian of the Quarter
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT