    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 1 of 8]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240604-N-KC192-1005 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Mykayla Mac-Allen, a Killeen, Texas, native and assistant reserve program director assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), is frocked to petty officer first class by her family on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Frocked Sailors selected for advancement are authorized to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of the next higher rank prior to their official promotion date. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

