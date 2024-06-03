NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

240604-N-KC192-1032 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Axel Narvaez, the regional training officer assigned to NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Narvaez earned the award for actions taken during his role as an instructor at Naval Survival Institute, Aviation Survival Training Center Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US