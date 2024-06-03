NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

240604-N-KC192-1015 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Yeoman 3rd Class Ayanna Smalls, a native of Hinesville, Ga., and administration clerk assigned Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), is frocked to petty officer second class by Yeoman 1st Class Katherine Wloczewski, a flag writer assigned to NMFL, and Lt. Stencil Quarrels, an executive aide assigned to NMFL, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Frocked Sailors selected for advancement are authorized to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of the next higher rank prior to their official promotion date. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, US