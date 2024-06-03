NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

240604-N-KC192-1021 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Yeoman 2nd Class Ayanna Smalls, a native of Hinesville, Ga., and administration clerk assigned Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), is handed her frocking letter by Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, NMFL, and chief, Medical Service Corps, during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Frocked Sailors selected for advancement are authorized to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of the next higher rank prior to their official promotion date. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

