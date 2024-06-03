Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call [Image 4 of 8]

    NMFL Quarterly All Hands Call

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240604-N-KC192-1021 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jun. 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and chief, Medical Service Corps, pins a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Yeoman 2nd Class Ayanna Smalls, a native of Hinesville, Ga., and administration clerk assigned to NMFL during an all hands call on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jun. 4, 2024. Smalls earned the award for actions taken during her role as administration clerk while assigned to NMFL. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

