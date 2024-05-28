Florida Army National Guard Sfc. Cherrie Retamozzo participates in a game of chess during Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. This year’s Cyber Shield exercise brings together over 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and civilian experts from around the world. Representing more than 28 states and territories, these dedicated professionals collaborate to enhance their cyber skills and strengthen our collective cybersecurity posture. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:12 Photo ID: 8446108 VIRIN: 240601-Z-CL987-1106 Resolution: 6425x4283 Size: 8.88 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.