    Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 5 of 8]

    Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt Gregory Goldstein shakes hands with Glenn Mallo, vice president of quality assurance at ITA International, while attending Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. This year’s Cyber Shield exercise brings together over 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and civilian experts from around the world. Representing more than 28 states and territories, these dedicated professionals collaborate to enhance their cyber skills and strengthen our collective cybersecurity posture. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8446100
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-CL987-1048
    Resolution: 6181x4121
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Virginia
    cyber
    Virginia Beach
    CyberShield24

