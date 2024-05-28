U.S. Army 1st Sgt Gregory Goldstein shakes hands with Glenn Mallo, vice president of quality assurance at ITA International, while attending Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. This year’s Cyber Shield exercise brings together over 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and civilian experts from around the world. Representing more than 28 states and territories, these dedicated professionals collaborate to enhance their cyber skills and strengthen our collective cybersecurity posture. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8446100
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-CL987-1048
|Resolution:
|6181x4121
|Size:
|9.11 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT