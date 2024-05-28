Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia's Cyber Security Bureau participate alongside Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers in Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guards State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. In addition to the diverse representation from states and territories, Cyber Shield 2024 includes participants from seven different countries within the National Guard’s state partnership program. This collaboration fosters knowledge sharing, cross-state cooperation, and a unified approach to defending against cyber threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:12 Photo ID: 8446105 VIRIN: 240601-Z-CL987-1093 Resolution: 6314x4209 Size: 9.69 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.