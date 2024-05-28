Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 7 of 8]

    Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia's Cyber Security Bureau participate alongside Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers in Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guards State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. In addition to the diverse representation from states and territories, Cyber Shield 2024 includes participants from seven different countries within the National Guard’s state partnership program. This collaboration fosters knowledge sharing, cross-state cooperation, and a unified approach to defending against cyber threats. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

