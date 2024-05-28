North Dakota Guard Capt. Rhea Goulet welcomes Cyber Shield 2024 participants at the Virginia National Guard State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise. Approximately 1,000 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise. 42 states and territories along with seven countries within the state partnership program will participate in this year’s exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

