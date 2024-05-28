Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 4 of 8]

    Cyber Shield 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Missouri Army National Guard Cdt. Sarah Bradbury participates in lock picking exercise during Cyber Shield 2024 at the Virginia National Guards State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, VA, June 1, 2024. Cyber Shield is the longest running and largest Department of Defense cyber exercise. Approximately 1,000 National Guard and Army Reserve Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise. 42 states and territories along with seven countries within the state partnership program will participate in this year’s exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8446096
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-CL987-1058
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024
    Cyber Shield 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT