A U.S. Air Force vehicle operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron drives a forklift during a logistics rodeo alongside the Royal Saudi Air Force at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 1, 2024. Training alongside our partners enhances interoperability and and hones critical skills for both forces. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:44 Photo ID: 8445979 VIRIN: 240601-F-NJ333-1020 Resolution: 5452x3627 Size: 8.78 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.