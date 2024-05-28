A U.S. Air Force vehicle operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron drives a forklift during a logistics rodeo alongside the Royal Saudi Air Force at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 1, 2024. Training alongside our partners enhances interoperability and and hones critical skills for both forces. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8445979
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-NJ333-1020
|Resolution:
|5452x3627
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT