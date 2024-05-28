Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 5 of 10]

    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron directs a forklift operated by a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force during a logistics rodeo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 1, 2024. Military-to-military engagements work to improve our operational effectiveness when working in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8445978
    VIRIN: 240601-F-NJ333-1049
    Resolution: 5459x3632
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training
    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    LRS
    AFCENT
    Ground Trans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT