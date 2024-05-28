378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training

A U.S. Air Force operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron directs a forklift operated by a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force during a logistics rodeo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 1, 2024. Military-to-military engagements work to improve our operational effectiveness when working in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

