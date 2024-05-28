Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 10 of 10]

    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force vehicle operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron drives a semi-truck during a logistics rodeo challenge with the Royal Saudi Air Force at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 2, 2024. Providing opportunities to train and work with our partners maximizes our collective strengths and builds trust. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8445985
    VIRIN: 240602-F-NJ333-1268
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    LRS
    AFCENT
    Ground Trans

