    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 9 of 10]

    378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Hayman 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    A U.S. Air Force vehicle operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a forklift during a logistics rodeo challenge with the Royal Saudi Air Force at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 2, 2024. Faced with long-term strategic competition, the U.S. Air Force is committed to strengthening the bonds with our Allies and Partners to hone our competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8445983
    VIRIN: 240602-F-NJ333-1182
    Resolution: 5602x3727
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    LRS
    AFCENT
    Ground Trans

