378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training

A U.S. Air Force vehicle operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron operates a forklift during a logistics rodeo challenge with the Royal Saudi Air Force at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 2, 2024. Faced with long-term strategic competition, the U.S. Air Force is committed to strengthening the bonds with our Allies and Partners to hone our competitive edge. (U.S. Air Force photo)

