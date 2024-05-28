A U.S. Air Force operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron directs a forklift operated by a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force during a logistics rodeo at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 1, 2024. The training enabled the sharing of logistics best practices between the forces, strengthening a key regional partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8445976
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-NJ333-1075
|Resolution:
|4625x3077
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
