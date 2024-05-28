378 ELRS hones best-practices during partner training

A U.S. Air Force vehicle operator assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron parks a forklift during a logistics rodeo challenge with the Royal Saudi Air Force at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 2, 2024. Providing opportunities to train and work with our partners maximizes our collective strengths and builds trust. (U.S. Air Force photo)

