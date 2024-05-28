U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band play music during the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, assumes command of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey from U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)

