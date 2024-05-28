U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Eighth Army Band play music during the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, assumes command of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey from U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8445344
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-GG011-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.96 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT