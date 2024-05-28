U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Y. Williams, the Installation Management Command-Pacific senior enlisted advisor, presents a gift made out of Koa wood to U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, during a change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. Koa, also known as warrior’s wood in Hawaii, was used to symbolize Brown’s strength and courage while serving as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander for 24 months. Brown is replaced by U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8445340
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-GG011-1101
|Resolution:
|5566x3711
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT