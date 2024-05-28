U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command

Brenda Lee McCullough, the Installation Management Command-Pacific director, passes the colors to U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, during a change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. Col. Loyd Brown, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, served as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander for 24 months prior to relinquishing his responsibilities to Cho. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)

