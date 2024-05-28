Brenda Lee McCullough, the Installation Management Command-Pacific director, passes the colors to U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, during a change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. Col. Loyd Brown, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, served as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander for 24 months prior to relinquishing his responsibilities to Cho. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2024 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8445343
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-GG011-1008
|Resolution:
|5498x3665
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony
