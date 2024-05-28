Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey hosted a change of command ceremony at Tribute Park on Camp Casey to welcome Col. Edward H. Cho to the command and bid farewell to Col. Loyd W. Brown, May 29. Cho will assume command of USAG Yongsan-Casey for the next two years.



Joy M. Sakurai, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul deputy chief of mission; Lt. Gen. Chistopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general; Brenda L. McCullough, the Installation Management Command-Pacific director; Mayor Dong Geum Kim, the Uijeongbu-city mayor; and more than 130 distinguished guests came from all over the Pacific region to attend the ceremony.



“A garrison command is a diverse mission that requires true organizational leadership. We must maintain a vital presence here in Area I,” said LaNeve. During his remarks, LaNeve described USAG Yongsan-Casey as a “diverse organization that plays a critical role for our ROK partners and the U.S.”



At the beginning of the event, Brown’s family was presented with a bouquet of red flowers on behalf of USAG Yongsan-Casey to express appreciation for their past two years of dedication, sacrifice, and support.



“First and foremost, to my family, there is no Colonel Loyd Brown without you. With less people and resources, this garrison team continued to make this installation into a home away from home for our service members,” said Brown. “To the new commander, I have no advice beyond ask questions and listen. You have an amazing team. I would say that it will be a bit chaotic the first few months and I refer you to Sun Tzu, ‘In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.’”



Cho’s family received yellow roses, a military tradition for incoming commanders, to warmly welcome them to the Yongsan-Casey team. In the language of flowers, yellow roses signify friendship and affection – symbolizing an optimistic outlook for the future and new possibilities.



“I’m humbled to lead an exceptional organization with caring professionals who are dedicated to the mission and strive to improve the quality of life on the garrisons each and every day,” said Cho. “I wish to add to the legacy of a team of committed professionals who are dedicated to excellence in supporting the warfighter, civilians, and families to enhance the quality of life and maintain readiness. I’m looking forward to serving with you as your USAG Yongsan-Casey commander.”



During the official part of the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, the USAG Yongsan-Casey senior enlisted advisor, whose role is to protect and maintain the unit colors, passed them to Brown who then passed the unit colors to Mccullough, signifying Brown’s relinquishment of command. McCullough then passed the unit colors to Cho, assuming command of USAG Yongsan-Casey. Lastly, Cho passed the colors back to Fritzinger, signifying their trust and confidence in each other to serve the Yongsan-Casey community.



This time-honored military tradition can be traced back to the 18th century, during the reign of Frederick the Great of Prussia. The passing of the colors was done in front of the unit, so all could see and witness the new commander assuming their duties and responsibilities.



“Thank you for joining us today as we honor one of our military’s oldest traditions by witnessing the change of command,” said McCullough. “Today our Army is at a strategic inflection point, facing challenges in the European and Indo-Pacific theaters of operation. Garrison commanders are entrusted to defend and secure the Army’s home around the world. And to support the Army’s warfighting, training, and operational missions. This makes garrison command a tough job.”



After the official portion of the ceremony, Cho expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and invited attendees to a lunch reception held at Camp Casey’s Warrior Club.



“USAG Yongsan-Casey has a remarkable and rich heritage, which has consistently adapted to the changing circumstances on the Korean peninsula to enhance the provision and integration of base operations in Areas I and II in support of the United States and our host nation of South Korea,” said Cho. “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have traveled extensive distances or watched today’s ceremony online. I am looking forward to serving with you as your USAG Yongsan-Casey commander.”



Cho is a distinguished logistics officer with a wealth of knowledge and experience in Korea. He graduated from University of California San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.



Cho honed his leadership skills through a series of command assignments, ranging from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Combat Support Coordination Team #1, South Korea; United States Army Europe G4; Executive Officer, 21st Special Troops Battalion; Mobility Transportation Integration Land Branch Chief, 21st Theater Sustainment Command; and the Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Camp Humphreys, South Korea.

