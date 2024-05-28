Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command

    DONGDUCHEON, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Brenda Lee McCullough, the Installation Management Command-Pacific director, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Y. Williams, the Installation Management Command-Pacific senior enlisted advisor, present a gift made out of Koa wood to U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, during a change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. Koa, also known as warrior’s wood in Hawaii, was used to symbolize Brown’s strength and courage while serving as the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander for 24 months. Brown is replaced by U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, the incoming U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)

    Yongsan-Casey Change of Command Ceremony

