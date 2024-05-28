U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Eighth Army commander, addresses the audience during the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. LaNeve congratulates U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, and his family for contributions made during the 24 months of his command and welcomes the incoming commander, U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, and his family to the command during his speech. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)

