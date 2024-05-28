Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command

    DONGDUCHEON, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the Eighth Army commander, addresses the audience during the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey change of command ceremony held at Tribute Park, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 29, 2024. LaNeve congratulates U.S. Army Col. Loyd Brown, the outgoing U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, and his family for contributions made during the 24 months of his command and welcomes the incoming commander, U.S. Army Col. Edward Cho, and his family to the command during his speech. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Victor Perez-Vargas)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.02.2024 21:57
    Photo ID: 8445341
    VIRIN: 240529-A-GG011-1056
    Resolution: 5880x3920
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, 26, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Garrison Yongsan-Casey Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

