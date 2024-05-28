Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6]

    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary

    RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Lockcuff, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, works on ensuring all engines on the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft are fully functional across the beaches of Normandy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS have been working around the clock to ensure the aircraft are maintained and ready to fly across the beaches of Normandy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8443782
    VIRIN: 240531-F-VY348-8213
    Resolution: 6048x3770
    Size: 919.08 KB
    Location: RP, DE
    This work, 86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th AMXS; Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Ramstein; D-Day; France
