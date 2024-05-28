86th AMXS; Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Ramstein; D-Day; France

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work on three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to ensure they are operational and ready to fly over the Normandy region of France for flyovers and ceremonies in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing will fly over approximately 100 Commemoratives providing low level flyovers to honor the legacy of the greatest generation . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

