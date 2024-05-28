Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th AMXS; Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Ramstein; D-Day; France [Image 2 of 6]

    86th AMXS; Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Ramstein; D-Day; France

    RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron work on three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to ensure they are operational and ready to fly over the Normandy region of France for flyovers and ceremonies in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Wing will fly over approximately 100 Commemoratives providing low level flyovers to honor the legacy of the greatest generation . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8443778
    VIRIN: 240531-F-VY348-8431
    Resolution: 5744x3271
    Size: 953.45 KB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AMXS; Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Ramstein; D-Day; France [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary
    86th AMXS; Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Ramstein; D-Day; France
    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary
    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary
    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary
    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT