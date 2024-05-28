U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS work on a C-130J Super Hercules to prepare it for the upcoming flying missions In support of D-Day 80 commemorative events at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS will be ensuring all aircraft leaving from Ramstein AB, going to France are maintained and ready for any event happening. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:58 Photo ID: 8443779 VIRIN: 240531-F-VY348-2769 Resolution: 5838x3851 Size: 1.2 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.