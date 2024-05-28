Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 3 of 6]

    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary

    RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS work on a C-130J Super Hercules to prepare it for the upcoming flying missions In support of D-Day 80 commemorative events at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS will be ensuring all aircraft leaving from Ramstein AB, going to France are maintained and ready for any event happening. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:58
    Location: RP, DE
