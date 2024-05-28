86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS work together to ensure the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft are ready to fly over the Normandy region of France for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. The 86th AMXS is responsible for ensuring the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flying out of Ramstein are functional and ready to fly with over 20 aircraft gathering from NATO countries all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

