    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6]

    86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary

    RP, GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS work together to ensure the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft are ready to fly over the Normandy region of France for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. The 86th AMXS is responsible for ensuring the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flying out of Ramstein are functional and ready to fly with over 20 aircraft gathering from NATO countries all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8443777
    VIRIN: 240531-F-VY348-9652
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th AMXS; Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Ramstein; D-Day; France
    D-Day
    86th AMXS
    D-Day 80th

