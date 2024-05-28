U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Lockcuff, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, works with Staff Sgt. Jonathan Marquez, 86th AMXS electrical and environmental systems technician, to ensure C-130J Super Hercules aircraft are ready to fly during the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. The 86th AMXS is responsible for ensuring the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flying out of Ramstein are functional and ready to fly with over 20 aircraft gathering from NATO countries all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:58 Photo ID: 8443780 VIRIN: 240531-F-VY348-9544 Resolution: 5638x3786 Size: 753.19 KB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.