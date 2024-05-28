U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Lockcuff, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems technician, works on ensuring all engines on the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft are fully functional for the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 86th AMXS have been working around the clock to ensure the aircraft are maintained and ready to fly over the beaches of Normandy, France. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.01.2024 02:58 Photo ID: 8443781 VIRIN: 240531-F-VY348-9735 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 946.19 KB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th AMXS Airmen prepare aircraft for D-Day 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.