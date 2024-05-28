U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Davis, 746th Test Squadron commander, left, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James “Bill” E. Fitch II, AFMC command chief, on the test squadron’s projects and challenges at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2024. The AFMC command team toured the 704th Test Group facilities to gain a better understanding of their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:57 Photo ID: 8442903 VIRIN: 240514-F-NB682-1118 Resolution: 7917x5278 Size: 4.91 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.